Belgrade man pleads guilty almost five years after Manchester bank robbery

(WABI) - A Belgrade man pleaded guilty Monday almost five years after a bank robbery in Manchester.

Forty-five-year-old Clinton Damboise entered the Camden National Bank in Manchester in September 2016, said he had a gun, and demanded money.

The teller gave him more than $3,100.

He then fled the scene.

Damboise was arrested in Connecticut just one day later.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.