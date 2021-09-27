Advertisement

Apportionment commission approves redistricting of Maine’s congressional, legislative districts

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s apportionment commission met their deadline Monday by giving approval to the redistricting of the state’s congressional and legislative districts.

Minor changes were approved to the House maps agreed upon last week.

One of those changes swaps Belmont and Islesboro in Districts 39 and 40.

The new senate districts leave Bangor and Hermon together in District 9.

But significant changes are coming to districts within Penobscot, Hancock, and Piscataquis counties.

The new District 10 adds Brewer and Bucksport in with Hampden.

Hancock County is now split between Districts 6, 7, and 10.

”One of the benefits of this map that I can see is that the public is going to have choices and politicians are going to have to work hard to earn votes, and I think that’s really important,” said Sen. Rick Bennet, R-Oxford.

Last week, the commission voted to move Augusta to the second congressional district but keep Waterville in the first.

The maps now move to the full legislature Wednesday where they need a two thirds majority vote.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from nearly a dozen towns were called to the home on Route 1 around 8:00 p.m.
Hancock home destroyed by fire
Red and blue lights
One person sent to hospital after Fairfield crash Sunday afternoon
Mount Hope Cemetery, Bangor
Deputy Luke Gross receives honorable transport to Mount Hope Cemetery
More than 2,500 new doses were administered Saturday, according to the Maine CDC.
More than 12,000 Pfizer booster shots already administered in Maine
33-year-old Kayla Blake of Etna has been charged with a felony count of terrorizing.
Etna woman accused of calling in two bomb threats to Puritan Medical Products

Latest News

Gavel
Belgrade man pleads guilty almost five years Manchester bank robbery
Deputy Luke Gross
Funeral service for Deputy Luke Gross to be held this week
Farm stand in Garland
Garland family starts free farm stand with garden extras
Detroit boy and father discuss efforts to raise money for cancer research.
Young boy that beat cancer inspiring, raising money for others