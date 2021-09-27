Apportionment commission approves redistricting of Maine’s congressional, legislative districts

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s apportionment commission met their deadline Monday by giving approval to the redistricting of the state’s congressional and legislative districts.

Minor changes were approved to the House maps agreed upon last week.

One of those changes swaps Belmont and Islesboro in Districts 39 and 40.

The new senate districts leave Bangor and Hermon together in District 9.

But significant changes are coming to districts within Penobscot, Hancock, and Piscataquis counties.

The new District 10 adds Brewer and Bucksport in with Hampden.

Hancock County is now split between Districts 6, 7, and 10.

”One of the benefits of this map that I can see is that the public is going to have choices and politicians are going to have to work hard to earn votes, and I think that’s really important,” said Sen. Rick Bennet, R-Oxford.

Last week, the commission voted to move Augusta to the second congressional district but keep Waterville in the first.

The maps now move to the full legislature Wednesday where they need a two thirds majority vote.

