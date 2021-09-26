Advertisement

Over 27,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pizzas recalled due to undeclared allergens

The label of the recalled DiGiorno's frozen pizza.
The label of the recalled DiGiorno's frozen pizza.(FSIS/USDA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nestle is recalling over 27,000 pounds of frozen pizza because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recalled DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza packages might contain frozen three meat pizza, which has textured soy protein and is not included on the product label. Soy protein is a known allergen.

The product is listed in the recall as:

  • 26-oz. carton containing “DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST” with lot code 1181510721 and “Best By” date of MAR2022 on the label.

The recalled products are labeled “EST. 1682A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There haven’t been reports of adverse reactions in connection with the recalled product.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Penobscot County is once again showing the most new cases.
Maine CDC reports 611 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
33-year-old Kayla Blake of Etna has been charged with a felony count of terrorizing.
Etna woman accused of calling in two bomb threats to Puritan Medical Products
Bar Harbor man charged for fleeing scene of crash.
Driver who fled Trenton crash before deputy’s death charged
Crews from nearly a dozen towns were called to the home on Route 1 around 8:00 p.m.
Hancock home destroyed by fire
At Tremont Consolidated School, he went above and beyond his duties to connect with students...
Honorable procession for Hancock Deputy taking to the streets Sunday morning

Latest News

This photo shows 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
Missing La. toddler presumed deceased, source says; stepfather arrested in disappearance
At least three people were killed when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago...
Investigators probe Amtrak derailment that killed 3
Mount Hope Cemetery, Bangor
Deputy Luke Gross receives honorable transport to Mount Hope Cemetery
Video shows Missouri police officers allowing their dog to bite a man multiple times during an...
FBI investigating Missouri police officers who let dog bite Black man