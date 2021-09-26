One person sent to hospital after Fairfield crash Sunday afternoon

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - One person is in the hospital after a serious crash in Fairfield Sunday afternoon.

Fairfield Police say an SUV was traveling along Ohio Hill Road and crossing over Norridgewock Road.

Officials say the driver failed to yield to an oncoming car before the two vehicles crashed.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital out of precaution and both vehicles were totaled in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

