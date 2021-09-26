Advertisement

Northbound part of Bangor-area bridge replacement about done

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (AP) - The northbound stretch of a $45 million bridge replacement project in the Bangor area is almost finished.

The project is called the Hampden Bridge Bundle.

The Maine Department of Transportation said it plans to shift traffic onto the fourth of four new northbound Interstate 95 bridges on Monday.

The transportation department said traffic is still using three temporary bridges to accommodate construction work on the southbound side of the highway.

