More than 12,000 Pfizer booster shots already administered in Maine

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More than 12,000 people have gotten the Pfizer booster shot.

The Maine CDC has added the number of people who have gotten booster shots to their vaccination dashboard.

As of Sunday morning, 64.64% of Maine’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than 2,500 new doses were administered Saturday.

As of Saturday, the Maine CDC said 235 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. 84 are in critical care and 36 are on a ventilator.

Case investigation are not conducted on the weekends.

The next update on those numbers will come Tuesday.

