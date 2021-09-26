More hunters to pursue Maine moose this fall

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) - Maine’s annual moose hunt will start soon with more permits for hunters than the previous year.

The hunt begins on Monday in limited parts of the state.

The late September and early October moose hunt mostly takes place in far northern and eastern parts of Maine.

The moose hunt ends briefly on October 2.

Other stretches of the hunt take places in mid-October, late October and November.

The state approved almost 3,500 moose permits for this season, and that was an increase of 11% from the previous year.

