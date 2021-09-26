Advertisement

Maine blueberry growers had bounce-back year

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s wild blueberry growers had a bounce-back year this summer after struggling with low prices and small crops sizes in recent seasons.

The only commercial scale wild blueberry growers in the U.S. harvest the fruit in Maine, mostly in the state’s rural Down East region.

The 2020 crop was less than 48 million pounds, and that was the lowest number since 2004.

But experts say the 2021 season, which ended recently, appeared to be much better.

One horticulturist said the crop was likely about 90 million pounds, which would be the most blueberries since 2016.

