Heavy Rain & Flash Flooding Possible Sunday Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Stalled out front over parts of central Maine continues to direct areas of moderate to heavy rain across parts of central Maine. Due to the already saturated nature of the soil, it will be hard for more moisture to be absorbed into the ground. This will increase the risk of flash flooding especially for parts of Midcoast Maine. Another round of heavy rain is lifting northwards along the same axis directing it towards areas that have already picked up the heaviest rainfall. After this round of rain, the axis will start to shift towards the east and conditions will gradually dry up from west to east through the afternoon. There will be some locations over central Maine that pick up an additional 1-2″.

Areas in green can expect the heaviest rainfall this morning with additional rainfall totals that could exceed 2". Flash flooding will be possible. (WABI)

Highest rainfall amounts will be focused over central Maine where 1-2"+ will be possible. (WABI)

Not only will rain be an issue, but areas of patchy dense fog will reduce visibility this morning. Rest of the day will see some brightening skies from west & east and will have highs in the 60s. Rain should be clear of the region by early evening.

A quieter & cooler weather pattern is expected next week. By Monday, skies will be clearing and highs will max out in the mid to upper 60s. A few afternoon showers will be possible across the north. Monday will also have breezy WSW winds. Gusts at times could be upwards of 25 mph. Temperatures will trend on the cooler side by the middle part of next week. Highs for some could only max out in the 50s & low 60s.

THIS MORNING: Rain heavy at times over central locations. Areas of fog and overcast skies.

THIS AFTERNOON: Rain coming to an end from west to east. Skies clearing gradually clearing with highs in the 60s & low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with areas of fog. Lows will drop into the 40s & 50s. Winds out of the WNW around 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Some afternoon showers possible north. Breezy at times with a WSW wind gusting near 25 mph. Highs will be in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50 & 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a few scattered showers. Highs will be in the 50s & low 60s.

