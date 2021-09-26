Hancock home destroyed by fire

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - The American Red Cross is assisting a Hancock family after their home was destroyed by fire Saturday night.

Crews from nearly a dozen towns were called to the home on Route 1 around 8:00 p.m.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming through the roof.

No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported on scene.

There is still no word yet on what sparked the fire.

Fire Call #91 for 2021 - Time of Call: 20:01 hours. Requested to Route 1 for the report of a fully involved structure... Posted by Hancock Maine Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, September 25, 2021

