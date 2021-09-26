Advertisement

Hancock home destroyed by fire

Fire officials say the home is a total loss.
Crews from nearly a dozen towns were called to the home on Route 1 around 8:00 p.m.
Crews from nearly a dozen towns were called to the home on Route 1 around 8:00 p.m.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - The American Red Cross is assisting a Hancock family after their home was destroyed by fire Saturday night.

Crews from nearly a dozen towns were called to the home on Route 1 around 8:00 p.m.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming through the roof.

No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported on scene.

There is still no word yet on what sparked the fire.

Fire Call #91 for 2021 - Time of Call: 20:01 hours.

Posted by Hancock Maine Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, September 25, 2021

