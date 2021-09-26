Hancock home destroyed by fire
Fire officials say the home is a total loss.
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - The American Red Cross is assisting a Hancock family after their home was destroyed by fire Saturday night.
Crews from nearly a dozen towns were called to the home on Route 1 around 8:00 p.m.
When crews arrived they found smoke coming through the roof.
No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported on scene.
There is still no word yet on what sparked the fire.
