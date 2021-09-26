Deputy Luke Gross receives honorable transport to Mount Hope Cemetery

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Law enforcement agencies from across the state gathered in Bucksport Sunday morning for the honorable transport of Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross.

The 44-year-old died Thursday morning after being hit by a pickup truck while responding to a crash scene on Route 3 in Trenton.

“Luke exemplified what law enforcement is supposed to be about in this country,” said Bucksport Public Safety Director Sean Geagan. “If there was ever anyone you could put on a poster to say what we’re about, it would be him. "

On Sunday, even the skies mourned the death of Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross.

“Today is a day that all law enforcement comes together, not only in Hancock County but in the state of Maine,” said Geagan. “The main focus of this whole day is for the family of Deputy Luke Gross.”

Gross leaves behind his wife of 15 years, Lauren, and their two children, Ryan and Alyssa. Friends and colleagues are remembering him as a man dedicated to his family, his career in law enforcement, and his community.

“Luke was a dedicated guy, always there for you when you needed him,” said Geagan. “Even though he didn’t work for Bucksport Public Safety, he worked with us weekly. Anything we ever needed, you could call Luke and he would take care of it for sure.”

The honorable transport began in Gross’ hometown of Bucksport, eventually making its way to Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor.

His brothers and sisters in blue were with him every step of the way.

“This is something we never want to go through but unfortunately in our profession we have to,” Geagan said. “It doesn’t surprise me a bit as to the amount of people that reach out, and it means a lot to us. It doesn’t surprise me a bit as to the number of people that’ll be here today.”

Also on Sunday, Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane announced the funeral arrangements for Deputy Gross.

It will be held on Thursday, September 30th at noon at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. It will be open to the public.

For more information, visit this website: https://sites.google.com/mspimat.org/dep-gross-funeral/home.

