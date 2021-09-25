Advertisement

Vendors hold event after Common Ground Fair cancelled

(File)
(File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNITY, Maine (AP) - There’s no Common Ground Fair this weekend because of the pandemic, but vendors are staging an alternative.

Several longtime Common Ground participants banded together to organize smaller events at venues scattered around unity on Saturday.

They’d dubbed it the Fall for Saturdays Tour. About a half-dozen vendors are participating.

They say it’s not fall in Maine without the fair, which is sponsored by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association.

