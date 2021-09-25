Advertisement

United Way of Eastern Maine kicks off fundraiser, partners with artist Charlie Hewitt

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The United Way of Eastern Maine has kicked off a fundraising campaign with the goal of collecting $1.6 million.

The campaign theme is “hopeful” and they’ve partnered with artist Charlie Hewitt to use his iconic design.

The money will support all the programs and support services they provide.

Last year the United Way of Eastern Maine helped more than 109,000 people.

20,000 were children.

”We’ve been through a lot and we really wanted to give a message of hope to the community,” said Shirar Patterson, UWEM President and CEO. “We’re so proud to be partnering with Charlie Hewitt and the cited ways of Maine to really be able to use this message and spread it throughout Eastern Maine and really the whole state.”

People can find ways to donate and volunteer on their website.

