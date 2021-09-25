Scattered Showers Today. Heavier Rain Tonight Into Sunday Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front has stalled out over parts of central & eastern Maine. This will continue to direct scattered showers over parts of Downeast Maine throughout the day. Behind the front, areas of fog have developed and skies have cleared for some locations over the west & north. Central & east will keep the clouds & scattered showers for most of the day. It will be humid with highs in the 60s & 70s with a SE wind around 5-15 mph.

An area of low pressure will move northwards along the stalled out front. This will bring around round of moderate to heavy rain this evening through the first half of Sunday. The center of the low will stay out into the Gulf of Maine and depending on where the cold front stalls out will dictate how far west the rain reaches. Heaviest rain will arrive around daybreak Sunday. Additional rainfall totals will average 1-2″. Once the rain clears by early afternoon Sunday, some sunshine will be possible and skies will gradually start to clear. Highs will be in the 60s with a dropping humidity.

A quieter & cooler weather pattern is expected next week. By Monday, skies will be clearing and highs will max out in the mid to upper 60s. Monday will also have breezy WSW winds. Gusts at times could be upwards of 25 mph. Highs for the remainder of next week will stay in the 60s.

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy skies central & east. A few scattered rain showers with some fog. Southerly wind around 5-10 mph.

REST OF SATURDAY: Scattered showers continue over Downeast. Rest of the region will have mostly cloudy skies. More sun is expected the farther west you go. Highs will be in the 60s & low 70s with a SSE wind around 5-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Rain moves in and will be heavy at times. Lows will be in the 50s & 60s with areas of fog.

SUNDAY: Rain heavy at times especially in the morning. As the day progresses, showers will gradually clear & some sun will be possible. Highs only in the 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy at times with a WSW wind gusting near 25 mph. Highs will be in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

