Advertisement

Rain Tonight Into Sunday Morning. Heavy At Times

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Curt Olson
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front has stalled out over eastern Maine and slightly farther east than originally anticipated. This will come into play as the second round of moisture moves in this evening. Scattered showers will be possible over parts of central & eastern Maine through this evening.

An area of low pressure will move northwards along the stalled out front. This will bring around round of moderate to heavy rain this evening through the first half of Sunday. With the cold front stalling out slightly farther east, this will direct the low farther east meaning parts of western Maine will receive very little rain & central Maine will more than likely see the most. Heaviest rain will arrive around daybreak Sunday. Additional rainfall totals will average 1-2″. Once the rain clears by early afternoon Sunday, some sunshine will be possible and skies will gradually start to clear. Highs will be in the 60s with a dropping humidity.

A quieter & cooler weather pattern is expected next week. By Monday, skies will be clearing and highs will max out in the mid to upper 60s. A few afternoon showers will be possible across the north. Monday will also have breezy WSW winds. Gusts at times could be upwards of 25 mph. Highs for the remainder of next week will stay in the 60s.

OVERNIGHT: Rain moves in and will be heavy at times. Lows will be in the 50s & 60s with areas of fog.

SUNDAY: Rain heavy at times especially in the morning. As the day progresses, showers will gradually clear & some sun will be possible. Highs only in the 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Some afternoon showers possible north. Breezy at times with a WSW wind gusting near 25 mph. Highs will be in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar Harbor man charged for fleeing scene of crash.
Driver who fled Trenton crash before deputy’s death charged
New details on the Thursday morning crash that claimed the life of a Hancock County Sheriff’s...
No charges expected against driver in crash that killed Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
Man punches nurse for vaccinating wife without his consent, police say
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
719 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Maine to see minimum wage increase on Jan. 1

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Scattered Showers Today. Heavier Rain Tonight Into Sunday Morning
Scattered Showers Saturday. Heavier Rain Sunday Morning
First Alert Weather
Weekend? -Soggy Situation-
Rainy weekend