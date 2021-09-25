Rain Tonight Into Sunday Morning. Heavy At Times

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front has stalled out over eastern Maine and slightly farther east than originally anticipated. This will come into play as the second round of moisture moves in this evening. Scattered showers will be possible over parts of central & eastern Maine through this evening.

An area of low pressure will move northwards along the stalled out front. This will bring around round of moderate to heavy rain this evening through the first half of Sunday. With the cold front stalling out slightly farther east, this will direct the low farther east meaning parts of western Maine will receive very little rain & central Maine will more than likely see the most. Heaviest rain will arrive around daybreak Sunday. Additional rainfall totals will average 1-2″. Once the rain clears by early afternoon Sunday, some sunshine will be possible and skies will gradually start to clear. Highs will be in the 60s with a dropping humidity.

A quieter & cooler weather pattern is expected next week. By Monday, skies will be clearing and highs will max out in the mid to upper 60s. A few afternoon showers will be possible across the north. Monday will also have breezy WSW winds. Gusts at times could be upwards of 25 mph. Highs for the remainder of next week will stay in the 60s.

OVERNIGHT: Rain moves in and will be heavy at times. Lows will be in the 50s & 60s with areas of fog.

SUNDAY: Rain heavy at times especially in the morning. As the day progresses, showers will gradually clear & some sun will be possible. Highs only in the 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Some afternoon showers possible north. Breezy at times with a WSW wind gusting near 25 mph. Highs will be in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

