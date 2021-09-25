Old Town Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll fundraiser returns in-person

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - After taking a hiatus in 2020, the Old Town Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll drive was back in person this year.

Members spent Friday and Saturday stationed at a number of busy locations around the area, including the Orono IGA.

The long-running fundraiser benefits organizations that support people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Locally, those groups include the Pine Tree Camp and Special Olympics Maine.

Knights of Columbus member Wayne Melanson previously volunteered with Pine Tree Camp, so it’s a cause close to his heart. He’s encouraged by the community’s reaction to the fundraiser, too.

“The people of this area are very generous and I am always moved by the fact that a lot of people who do not have a lot of resources seem to find something, whether it’s pocket change, a dollar bill, five dollars, to be able to help somebody who does not have as much in their lives as what they do,” said Melanson.

On Friday alone, their efforts brought in more than $2,000.

The Old Town Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll drive ended Saturday, but there will be others popping up through October.

To participate, just keep an eye out for the yellow aprons.

