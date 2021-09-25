Advertisement

Old Town Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll fundraiser returns in-person

The Old Town Knights of Columbus stationed outside of the Orono IGA for their annual Tootsie...
The Old Town Knights of Columbus stationed outside of the Orono IGA for their annual Tootsie Roll fundraiser(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - After taking a hiatus in 2020, the Old Town Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll drive was back in person this year.

Members spent Friday and Saturday stationed at a number of busy locations around the area, including the Orono IGA.

The long-running fundraiser benefits organizations that support people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Locally, those groups include the Pine Tree Camp and Special Olympics Maine.

Knights of Columbus member Wayne Melanson previously volunteered with Pine Tree Camp, so it’s a cause close to his heart. He’s encouraged by the community’s reaction to the fundraiser, too.

“The people of this area are very generous and I am always moved by the fact that a lot of people who do not have a lot of resources seem to find something, whether it’s pocket change, a dollar bill, five dollars, to be able to help somebody who does not have as much in their lives as what they do,” said Melanson.

On Friday alone, their efforts brought in more than $2,000.

The Old Town Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll drive ended Saturday, but there will be others popping up through October.

To participate, just keep an eye out for the yellow aprons.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar Harbor man charged for fleeing scene of crash.
Driver who fled Trenton crash before deputy’s death charged
New details on the Thursday morning crash that claimed the life of a Hancock County Sheriff’s...
No charges expected against driver in crash that killed Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
Man punches nurse for vaccinating wife without his consent, police say
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
719 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Maine to see minimum wage increase on Jan. 1

Latest News

At Tremont Consolidated School, he went above and beyond his duties to connect with students...
Honorable procession for Hancock Deputy taking to the streets Sunday morning
Brewer boy raising money to feed kids in need.
Brewer boy sells cider for good cause in Brewer Saturday
The Holden Police Department is gearing up for their annual ‘25 Days of Kindness” event this...
Holden Police Department hosts yard sale fundraiser for ‘25 Days of Kindness’
Orono's Abe Furth takes off for Washington, D.C. to raise money for the Bicycle Coalition of...
Orono business owner biking to D.C. to help other access bicycles