Maine CDC reports 611 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Four more Mainers have died as a result of COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

A resident of Cumberland County, Androscoggin County, Oxford County, and Aroostook County died with the virus.

The Maine CDC is reporting 611 new cases.

More than 87,000 total cases have been reported since the pandemic began.

Penobscot County is once again showing the most new cases with 126.

Kennebec County has 83.

225 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. 77 are in critical care.

As of Saturday morning, there are only 46 critical care beds available in Maine, according the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile 2,783 new vaccinations have been administered.

64.58% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Every Maine county has “high” levels of community transmission and is part of the U.S. CDC’s face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

More than 64 and a half percent of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus. (WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.