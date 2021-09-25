Honorable procession for Hancock Deputy taking to the streets Sunday morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A procession will be held tomorrow morning for Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross.

Deputy Gross died after being hit by a car while responding to an accident on Route 3 in Trenton Thursday morning.

Deputy Gross’ body will be honorably transported at 9 a.m. from the Mitchell and Tweedie Funeral Home in Bucksport to Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor.

The procession will follow Buckmills Road out of Bucksport until making its way onto I-395 in Brewer and onto I-95 in Bangor.

You are urged to avoid these roadways during the procession and should expect slowed traffic.

If you are on these roadways while the procession is coming through, you are also asked to pull over and allow them to go by.

The Sheriff’s Department says funeral arrangements are being finalized but have not yet been announced.

