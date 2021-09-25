Holden Police Department hosts yard sale fundraiser for ‘25 Days of Kindness’

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department kicked off fundraising for their ‘25 Days of Kindness’ event in December, with a yard sale Saturday.

This December will mark their 5th year of kind deeds around the community.

From December 1st to Christmas day, the department gives food, toys, and even money to those in the Penobscot County area.

The Darling’s Ice Cream Truck was also featured at the event today.

All of the money collected from the yard sale will go to funding their kindness.

”Police work can be very adversarial,” said Chief Chris Greeley. “You stop a car, and give somebody a ticket. You go to a domestic assault situation. It can be very confrontational. This gives us the opportunity to make connections in the community, in a very friendly way, on a very friendly basis. We are knocking on your door to help you, we are doing things to help people, it’s not to give anybody a ticket. So it’s a wonderful thing. And we are able to identify people in the community, whether it’s Holden, anywhere in Penobscot County, and even beyond who really needs help, we are there for them.”

If you’re interested in donating to the cause, you can contact the Holden Police Department at 843-5442.

