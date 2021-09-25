Advertisement

Etna woman accused of calling in two bomb threats to Puritan Medical Products

33-year-old Kayla Blake has been charged with a felony count of terrorizing.
33-year-old Kayla Blake of Etna has been charged with a felony count of terrorizing.
33-year-old Kayla Blake of Etna has been charged with a felony count of terrorizing.(Somerset County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Sep. 25, 2021
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - An Etna woman who wanted to spend more time with her boyfriend has been arrested after calling in two separate bomb threats to Puritan Medical Projects in Pittsfield where he worked.

33-year-old Kayla Blake has been charged with a felony count of terrorizing.

According to the Morning Sentinel, police were notified of the first threat to the company around nine Thursday morning.

Police says she called Maine State Police and said she was going to place a bomb at the Puritan plant on North Main Street.

Two hours later, Blake called again saying she intended to place four pipe bombs near the plant.

The newspaper reports, Blake later confessed to police there were no bombs.

About 400 people at both Puritan plants in Pittsfield and Guilford were evacuated Thursday.

Employees returned to work Friday.

Blake was taken to the Somerset County Jail where bail was set at $1,500.

