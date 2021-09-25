Advertisement

Brewer boy sells cider for good cause in Brewer Saturday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A 9-year old in Brewer wanted to help his school community in a special way, so today, he held a Cider Stand.

Dorian “D-Max” Pillsbury was stationed outside of Tiller & Rye Saturday, selling apple cider for $1.

All of the proceeds raised today will help provide snacks to kids in need at Brewer Community School.

Tiller & Rye is also donating all proceeds from half-gallon cider sales in the month of September to D-Max’s mission.

”It all started when I was in Kindergarten, I wanted to, I saw kids in my class that didn’t have snacks,” said Dorian Pillsbury. “I asked my mom if we could go to the store to buy some snacks for kids in need. I was shocked because I got so much money and so many kids that needed snacks. It was crazy.”

A member of the community even showed up to surprise Dorian with a plaque, along with a hundred dollar bill for him to frame, that said “Dorian you’re great”.

The gentleman also presented over one hundred dollars to the cause on behalf of Brewsters.

