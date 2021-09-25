Bangor Historical Society to hold ‘Darker Mount Hope Cemetery’ walking tours in mid-October

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor is home to one of the oldest garden cemeteries in the nation.

Later next month people will have a chance to learn more about Mount Hope Cemetery during some historic walking tours.

The Bangor Historical Society ‘Darker Mount Hope Cemetery’ tours will show people some of the dramatic and mysterious stories of the famous cemetery.

Groups of 12 people will set off at intervals on a winding path through the cemetery as the night deepens.

Storytellers will be stationed along the way to share tales of the permanent residents of Mount Hope.

”Stories of the Civil War soldiers that their families were able to bring them back here, but some of the things that they had seen,” said Matt Bishop, Operating Manager at the Bangor Historical Society. “We also talk about Bangor’s first murder victim. And there’s a couple of them out there that the stories aren’t horribly gruesome or spooky but the stones have a very spooky nature to it.”

The tours will take place October 15th and 16th from 6pm to 9pm.

Tickets are $12 and participants are asked to bring a mask for sections of the tour where social distancing isn’t possible.

You can find more information on their website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.