Weekend? -Soggy Situation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The first weekend of Autumn is upon us, and it appears weather conditions will not cooperate for checking out our early fall colors. Who’s to blame? Not your local meteorologists! Instead, blame a slow-moving area of low pressure along with it’s associated frontal boundary. Typically, these systems move through in a day or two, but this one will take its sweet time sliding across the Pine Tree State.

Expect bountiful cloud cover along with pockets of drizzle, fog and scattered showers tonight into Saturday, with periods of rain expected Saturday. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out, since the atmosphere will be quite unstable.

Not much changing as we journey through Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday, as the rain will be quite persistent through that time period. Some of the guidance we are looking at suggests well over an inch of rain for locations in Northern New England. Prime weather conditions for foliage viewing arrives Monday, so hang in there!

Tonight: Clouds, scattered showers, drizzle and fog. Temperatures around 60.

Saturday and Sunday: Periods of rain, rumbles of thunder possible, temperatures ranging in the upper 60s.

Monday: Brighter sky, with partly to mostly conditions expected; highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny; temperatures in the upper 60s.

