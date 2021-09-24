Waterville to remain in Maine’s 1st Congressional District, Augusta shifting to 2nd

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Waterville will remain in Maine’s 1st congressional district - but Augusta will not.

The Portland Press Herlad reports that the 15-member apportionment commission released the proposal Thursday afternoon.

The commission was tasked with redrawing the districts based on Maine’s 2.7 percent population growth reported in the 2020 census.

They needed to move about 23,000 voters from the 1st district to the 2nd to even out the number of voters in each district.

Democratic-leaning city of Waterville was the biggest point of contention throughout the process, while shifting Augusta into the 2nd district had bipartisan support from the commission.

The consensus plan is expected to draw two-thirds support in the state legislature’s special session next week.

