UMaine System maintains favorable credit outlook

ORONO, Maine (AP) - Officials with the University of Maine System said the system has retained its credit rating this year.

The state’s largest public university system is rated AA- by S&P Global.

That means the system has very strong capacity to meet its debts, according to S&P Global’s rating system.

System Chancellor Dannel Malloy and other university officials said in a Thursday statement that the system has taken steps to carefully steward its resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

