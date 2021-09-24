Advertisement

UMaine System maintains favorable credit outlook

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (AP) - Officials with the University of Maine System said the system has retained its credit rating this year.

The state’s largest public university system is rated AA- by S&P Global.

That means the system has very strong capacity to meet its debts, according to S&P Global’s rating system.

System Chancellor Dannel Malloy and other university officials said in a Thursday statement that the system has taken steps to carefully steward its resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

