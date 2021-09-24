UMaine students making upgrades to Hirundo Wildlife Refuge

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Construction Engineering Technology students at the University of Maine have been getting real-world experience thanks to a partnership program with local non-profits for a number of years.

At the same time, these popular community destinations are getting welcomed upgrades.

One of the current project sites is Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town. CET Professor Phil Dunn says they discovered “service learning” a few years ago.

“We’re trying to give students real-life experiences with construction,” said Dunn. “Most of them have some background, and we try to make it more relevant to them as to why they’re doing the work.”

“We’re building a parking lot,” said University of Maine senior Josh Reed. “[When] we started out there was just the road in here. So, we cleared all the trees [and] pulled the stumps out. Now we’re spreading gravel for the parking lot. We’re going to build a gate and a kiosk, too.”

“There’s another crew that will be doing a nature trail that goes up this path,” said Dunn. “It’s going to be for children. So there will be 11 different stations and there will be four or five stations where they can experience some of the nature here.”

From the initial plans to the finishing touches, students have a hand in the entire process.

“There is a classroom portion where they work with the actual client, and they figure out what the client wants and they try to define a scope,” said Dunn. “And then we set up a series of exercises through current software that’s used in the industry. And then we try to make them account for what they have to do. We bring them out and they learn through the actual experience of it.”

Reed, who’s from Dover-Foxcroft, is among the crew of eight working at the Hirundo Wildlife Refuge site this semester.

There are other projects currently underway at Leonard’s Mills in Bradley and with the Audubon Society at Fitts Pond.

Reed says having a tangible impact on his community is one of the best parts of the project.

“I think it’s an awesome experience to say, ‘Our capstone -- we built this.’ We might be driving by some day with friends or family later on - ‘Yeah, that’s what we built my senior year of college.’ I think it’s really cool to be able to say that.”

The kids trail is expected to be completed in the new few weeks. Folks with Hirundo Wildlife Refuge say the parking lot will increase safety, too.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.