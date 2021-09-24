Advertisement

Students get hands-on science class at Stonington Lobster Co-Op

Teachers say seeing the kids' smiles was the best part.
Teachers say seeing the kids' smiles was the best part.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Science class was out in the community and hands-on for a group of seventh-grade students at Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School on Friday.

They met lobstermen and marine biologists at the Stonington Lobster Co-Op.

Ms. Flores’ class has been studying seafloor ecology and learning about where adult lobsters are found.

Students found out that baby lobsters spend their early life at the surface.

The kids asked questions and got their hands dirty.

But the teachers say the best part was seeing the excitement on their faces.

“There were six collectors filled with rocks, mud and creatures, and the kids just dove right in, they just took all the rocks out and ‘oohed and aahed’ over everything that they found,” Ms. Flores said.

“This was just a really great opportunity to show kids how science can be local, relevant and fun,” said Curtis Brown, a lobsterman and marine biologist for Ready Seafood. “I told the kids my favorite part about science is making observations and asking questions, and we did a lot of both today.”

Next week, Ms. Flores’ class will look at seawater plankton from the Stonington Dock under the microscope.

The hands-on project from Ready Seafood will continue with other schools on Vinalhaven and Little Cranberry Island.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dep. Luke Gross
Hancock County deputy killed after being struck by vehicle
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
718 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths
New details on the Thursday morning crash that claimed the life of a Hancock County Sheriff’s...
No charges expected against driver in crash that killed Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy
Bar Harbor man charged for fleeing scene of crash.
Driver who fled Trenton crash before deputy’s death charged
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a...
Gov. Mills warns of ‘dangerous exceptions’ in efforts to keep Mainers safe

Latest News

Bangor Historical Society 'Darker Mount Hope Cemetery' tours to feature dramatic and mysterious...
Bangor Historical Society to hold ‘Darker Mount Hope Cemetery’ walking tours in mid-October
The United Way of Eastern Maine kicks off a fundraising campaign with 1.6 million dollar goal
United Way of Eastern Maine kicks off fundraiser, partners with artist Charlie Hewitt
Patrisha McLean displays a banner from her "Finding Our Voices" domestic abuse awareness campaign
Domestic abuse awareness campaign comes to Bangor
UMaine CET students build a new parking lot at Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town
UMaine students making upgrades to Hirundo Wildlife Refuge