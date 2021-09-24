Students get hands-on science class at Stonington Lobster Co-Op

STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Science class was out in the community and hands-on for a group of seventh-grade students at Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School on Friday.

They met lobstermen and marine biologists at the Stonington Lobster Co-Op.

Ms. Flores’ class has been studying seafloor ecology and learning about where adult lobsters are found.

Students found out that baby lobsters spend their early life at the surface.

The kids asked questions and got their hands dirty.

But the teachers say the best part was seeing the excitement on their faces.

“There were six collectors filled with rocks, mud and creatures, and the kids just dove right in, they just took all the rocks out and ‘oohed and aahed’ over everything that they found,” Ms. Flores said.

“This was just a really great opportunity to show kids how science can be local, relevant and fun,” said Curtis Brown, a lobsterman and marine biologist for Ready Seafood. “I told the kids my favorite part about science is making observations and asking questions, and we did a lot of both today.”

Next week, Ms. Flores’ class will look at seawater plankton from the Stonington Dock under the microscope.

The hands-on project from Ready Seafood will continue with other schools on Vinalhaven and Little Cranberry Island.

