Sen. Angus King urging the White House to open border to Canadian travelers

Maine (WABI) - As the U.S. is soon easing restrictions for international travelers coming from Europe, Senator Angus King is once again urging the White House to open our borders back up to Canadian travelers.

The White House announced Monday that the strict travel restrictions in place from March of 2020 will be relaxed for fully vaccinated visitors traveling to the U.S. by plane, beginning in November.

In a letter to President Biden Friday, Sen. King asks the White House to apply this same logic to people crossing the Canadian border into the U.S. by car.

Canadians currently may enter the U.S. if they comply with coronavirus safety guidelines -- but they can only fly into the country.

King’s letter highlights the logistical challenges this restriction poses for Canadians traveling to rural areas of Maine, and its impact on businesses near the border.

He urged the president to reopen the U.S. border with Canada as soon as possible.

