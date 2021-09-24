Advertisement

School outbreaks top 70

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (AP) -The number of outbreaks in schools has risen to 72, with more than 2,000 students infected over the past 30 days, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some of the largest school outbreaks include Hermon High School, with 37 cases; Caribou High School, with 35 cases; and St. Brigid School, a private Catholic school in Portland, with 30 cases.

State and local officials have said in-person learning can continue, even though the numbers are much higher than those recorded last year.

There are about 710 schools, 172,000 students and 47,000 school staff in Maine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dep. Luke Gross
Hancock County deputy killed after being struck by vehicle
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
718 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a...
Gov. Mills warns of ‘dangerous exceptions’ in efforts to keep Mainers safe
Red and blue lights
UPDATE- 2 year old found unresponsive in Cornville pond has died
Dep. Luke Gross
‘We honor your service and sacrifice’: Maine law enforcement pay tribute to Deputy Luke Gross

Latest News

Maine apportionment commission hear public comment on congressional, legislative redistricting
Waterville to remain in Maine’s 1st Congressional District, Augusta shifting to 2nd
Masks are back for lawmakers
Rainy weekend
New details on the Thursday morning crash that claimed the life of a Hancock County Sheriff’s...
No charges expected against driver in crash that killed Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy