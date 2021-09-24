Portland police chief Frank Clark announces resignation

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland police chief Frank Clark announced his resignation Friday in an email sent to members of the police department.

Clark said he has accepted a job as a global corporate security director.

In the email, Clark said he wasn’t actively seeking a new job when the new opportunity presented itself.

“After 33 years in the public sector and knowing the solid team that exists here at 109, it seems like a good time to try something both new and different,” Clark said in the email.

A spokesman for the Portland Police Department said Clark has not yet submitted an official letter of resignation.

It is unclear when he will step down as police chief.

Clark became Portland police chief two years ago. He previously served more than 30 years with the South Portland Police Department.

