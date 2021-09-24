No charges expected against driver in crash that killed Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - New details on the Thursday morning crash that claimed the life of a Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Maine State Police say Deputy Luke Gross was hit from behind by a small pickup truck while he was picking up debris from a crash scene on Route 3 in Trenton.

Gross, who was 44, was called to the area near the Ellsworth town line about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The driver of the crashed vehicle took off prior to his arrival.

Authorities say Deputy Gross parked his cruiser in the westbound breakdown lane with his emergency lights activated.

He got out of his vehicle wearing a high visibility traffic vest and was gathering debris when he was hit by the driver of the pick-up.

Gross was pronounced dead at the scene.

We’re told the operator of the pickup truck has been fully cooperating with the investigation.

No charges are expected to be filed at this time.

