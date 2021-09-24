Advertisement

No charges expected against driver in crash that killed Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy

New details on the Thursday morning crash that claimed the life of a Hancock County Sheriff’s...
New details on the Thursday morning crash that claimed the life of a Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - New details on the Thursday morning crash that claimed the life of a Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Maine State Police say Deputy Luke Gross was hit from behind by a small pickup truck while he was picking up debris from a crash scene on Route 3 in Trenton.

Gross, who was 44, was called to the area near the Ellsworth town line about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The driver of the crashed vehicle took off prior to his arrival.

Authorities say Deputy Gross parked his cruiser in the westbound breakdown lane with his emergency lights activated.

He got out of his vehicle wearing a high visibility traffic vest and was gathering debris when he was hit by the driver of the pick-up.

Gross was pronounced dead at the scene.

We’re told the operator of the pickup truck has been fully cooperating with the investigation.

No charges are expected to be filed at this time.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dep. Luke Gross
Hancock County deputy killed after being struck by vehicle
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
718 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a...
Gov. Mills warns of ‘dangerous exceptions’ in efforts to keep Mainers safe
Red and blue lights
UPDATE- 2 year old found unresponsive in Cornville pond has died
If convicted, Michael Dean faces up to 20 years in prison and a one million dollar fine.
New York man charged with mailing drugs which claimed the lives of Rockland couple

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
719 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Tyrone Fulgham was jogging when he was hit.
Motorcycle hits, seriously injures jogger in Auburn
Freeport gearing up for annual Fall Festival
Freeport business owners hope tourists remain as temperatures drop
Former Gov. LePage wants to repeal state income tax
LePage calls for elimination of Maine income tax during campaign launch