Milford Fire Dept. gets grant money for new sprinkler system

Senator Susan Collins paid a visit to the department.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins paid a visit Friday to the Milford Fire Department.

This after the department received nearly $100,000 in federal money for a safer work environment.

It’s part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant that is provided by FEMA.

They money is cover the cost of a fire sprinkler system for the station.

”Ensuring that our first responders have the equipment and the training and protection that they need is vitally important,” Collins said.

“One of the things that we take pride in is leading by example and if we want to promote fire safety its important for us to install this sprinkler system into this building to lead by example,” said Milford Fire Chief Joshua Mailman.

Collins says these grants are helpful for rural departments that lack funding.

