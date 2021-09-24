Lots of rain expected this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers will begin to move in Friday ahead of a low pressure system and cold front that will move across the state Friday night and Saturday.

Scattered showers are expected during the day today and will increase in coverage and intensity this evening and tonight. A few thunderstorms are possible this evening and tonight as well. The best chance for severe storms will be across extreme western Maine. While chances are low, the main hazards with any severe storms that do develop will be damaging wind gusts, isolated flash flooding and possibly an isolated tornado.

Showers will continue on Saturday, mainly for central and eastern portions of the state. A few non-severe thunderstorms are also possible. Widespread and heavy rain will move in Saturday evening and continue through the night. Rain will begin to taper of Sunday morning and become partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

High pressure will move in next week. Drier conditions and seasonable temperatures are expected.

TODAY: Becoming cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 66-74°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Lows 55-64°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers. Highs 66-74°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s to low 70s. SSW wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s to low 70s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s to low 70s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

