Local school remembers impact Deputy Luke Gross made on students through DARE Program

TREMONT, Maine (WABI) - One day after the death of Hancock County Deputy Luke Gross, the signs of mourning are clear.

His cruiser proudly displayed outside the Sheriff’s Office in Ellsworth.

People are laying out flowers along the front and sides of the car, creating a powerful visual.

Flags around town brought to half staff, and flowers are laid out on Route three in Trenton at the site of the incident.

“It’s a huge loss for any communities that he was involved with,” said Jeandrea True, Principal of Tremont Consolidated School.

Deputy Gross was a DARE officer for years making an impact on kids.

At Tremont Consolidated School, he went above and beyond his duties to connect with students and staff.

“If we happened to, if he was here, have students who were struggling, he would go out of his way to sit down with them and have lunch with them to talk through what was going on with them,” said True.

He made frequent visits to the school whenever on patrol on MDI.

“I remember him coming into our kindergarten class and just joining in and skipping along with kindergarteners and the smiles on their faces. Just knowing that he was going to be there. When he came in, they knew, they lit up because he was going to come in and play with them,” said Emmy Watson, Health and P.E. teacher at the school.

“I remember him coming into classrooms, remember him playing kickball with them outside on the playground. I remember him coming into gym classes and students who had been through the DARE program and just saying what a wonderful and kind person he was,” said True.

Through the DARE program, he wanted to help students make good choices, but he also wanted students to see police officers as their friends.

“You know sometimes when they see police officers they get a little nervous. He was just so good at making it not about law enforcement and their impact. It was just talking about trying to make it a positive program for kids. Like making great choices, he would make it fun for them but also being able to send the message to what he needed to send,” said Watson.

“It was not at all about a police presence. It was about him talking to them as individuals and helping to try to guide them in a positive direction, and he did that just through being here, just who he was,” said True.

At this point, funeral arrangements for Deputy Gross have not been announced.

