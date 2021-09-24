LePage calls for elimination of Maine income tax during campaign launch

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The next election for Maine governor isn’t until next November, but the race is underway.

Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage launched his campaign Wednesday night against Democratic Gov. Janet Mills by calling for the elimination of the state income tax.

LePage said repealing Maine’s income tax will make the state more attractive to businesses and residents.

“It is time we phase out the state income tax and make Maine competitive,” LePage said.

LePage told supporters that Maine’s tax burden is too high, but there are questions about how the state budget would remain balanced, as required, without income taxes.

Republican state Sen. Beth O’Connor believes it can be done.

“I would do it incrementally. I would not try to do it in one fell swoop, because it isn’t always that you’re going to see the savings and economic growth right away,” O’Connor said.

In the 2021 fiscal year, income taxes amounted to 43% of the general fund, or $1.8 billion. Sales taxes represented 42% of the general fund, followed by corporate taxes at 6% and tobacco taxes at 3%.

Democratic state Rep. Joe Perry is worried about program cuts that would be needed to offset revenue losses.

“Everything would have to be on the table – everything – and it still wouldn’t add up to eliminating, what, 45% of tax revenue. It’s just not reality for the state of Maine,” Perry said.

LePage lowered income tax rates during the first of his two terms in office. If he wins next November, he wants Maine to emulate states such as New Hampshire and Florida.

“I would absolutely support that. There’s nine states in the United States right now that have no income tax at all, and those states are all pretty prosperous,” O’Connor said.

Skeptics warn that if income taxes are eliminated, sales taxes will go up as they did under LePage, and government costs will shift to municipalities and property taxes

“There is not enough shifts available to pay for a repeal of the income tax, so, I mean that’s either pie in the sky thinking or it’s just a political pitch that’s not reality,” Perry said.

