Holden Police Department raising funds with yard sale

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department is gearing up for their annual ‘25 Days of Kindness’ event this December, and they need your help.

This will be the department’s fifth year spreading some holiday cheer.

Each year, officers surprise different people and organizations with things like toys, food, and even money.

To help fundraise, the department will be holding a yard sale Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the police department.

Free ice cream will be provided courtesy of the Darling’s Ice Cream Truck.

All money raised from the yard sale will be donated in December.

More than $7,000 was collected last year.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.