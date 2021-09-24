Advertisement

Governor Mills optimistic for Halloween

Big news from top state officials for all kids ready to go trick or treating this year.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Big news from top state officials for all kids ready to go trick or treating this year.

During this week’s CDC media briefing, Governor Mills was asked how people should be planning to handle Halloween this year.

Here’s what the governor had to say.

“We haven’t gotten to any Halloween guidelines yet, but I think it’ll be safe,” said Mills. “I suspect most trick or treating is outdoors, not in indoor spaces. We would look to the US CDC guidelines about masking indoors. Halloween outfits often include masks. Masks, that’s a good thing, but I suspect that we will not have a big problem with Halloween.”

There you go!

Go out and get the candy now.

Halloween falls on a Sunday this year.

