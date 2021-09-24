Advertisement

Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. Attorneys for the federal government have opposed Roof's request for a new appellate hearing, arguing that the South Carolina man was properly convicted and sentenced for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black congregation.(Source: AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Attorneys for the federal government have opposed Dylann Roof’s request for a new appellate hearing, arguing that the South Carolina man was properly convicted and sentenced for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black congregation.

Federal prosecutors argued in court documents filed Thursday that a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals correctly ruled last month that the government had proven its case against Roof, despite his protestations on several points.

In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

Authorities have said Roof opened fire during the closing prayer of a Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, raining down dozens of bullets on those assembled.

He was 21 at the time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dep. Luke Gross
Hancock County deputy killed after being struck by vehicle
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
718 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths
New details on the Thursday morning crash that claimed the life of a Hancock County Sheriff’s...
No charges expected against driver in crash that killed Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a...
Gov. Mills warns of ‘dangerous exceptions’ in efforts to keep Mainers safe
Red and blue lights
UPDATE- 2 year old found unresponsive in Cornville pond has died

Latest News

Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
UMaine CET students build a new parking lot at Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town
UMaine students making upgrades to Hirundo Wildlife Refuge
Investigators determined that aging equipment belonging to the nation’s largest utility sparked...
Electric company charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4
Officials with the University of Maine System said the system has retained its credit rating...
UMaine System maintains favorable credit outlook
Sen. Angus King pens letter urging President Biden to open U.S. border to Canadians
Sen. Angus King urging the White House to open border to Canadian travelers