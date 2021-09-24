Freeport business owners hope tourists remain as temperatures drop

FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - With the fall equinox arriving on Wednesday, business owners in Freeport are hoping that the tourists responsible for their busy summer season, will remain as temperatures drop.

Stores were busy and restaurants were packed during the warmer months, but now many business owners are gearing up for the Fall Festival in October.

“As I’ve gone around and handed out the Fall Festival brochures, everyone has had really positive feedback on the traffic and their sales,” Kelly Edwards of Visit Freeport told WMTW.

Almost 200 exhibitors will be featured as they hope to draw tourist traffic.

And while businesses haven’t had an issue finding customers, staffing has been a struggle — like in communities across America, many places in downtown Freeport are hiring right now.

