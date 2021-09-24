Advertisement

Fairfield’s Ron Shorty hits two hole-in-ones

#8 at Belgrade in August, #13 at Waterville Country Club in September
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Fairfield’s Ron Shorty had quite a month on the golf course.

He hit a hole-in-one on the eighth hole at Belgrade on August 13, and followed that up with another hole-in-one on the 13th hole at Waterville Country Club on Sunday.

It’s his first aces in his golf career spanning more than 40 years.

“They both left the club, and they were both very good shots right at the pin. They both landed short of the green and luckily got a perfect bounce right at the hole. They rolled up and we saw both of them go in,” said Shorty.

Shorty added that his closest-ever hole-in-one before last month was also on Waterville Country Club’s 13th hole.

His shot hit the flag, bounced in and out of the hole, and spun completely around the cup before staying out.

