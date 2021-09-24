Advertisement

Fairfield’s Justin Rolfe enjoying pro boxing career

He currently holds the ABF Atlantic Heavyweight Championship
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Fairfield’s Justin Rolfe has had success in boxing ever since his amateur days.

“I won two Northern New England Golden Glove titles, a New England Golden Glove title, a year or two after that I went pro and now I hold an ABF Atlantic Heavyweight Championship,” said Rolfe.

He’s trained his aggressive fighting style working out in Waterville.

“I like to push the pace, wear you down by smothering you and taking your punches away from you, continuing to land body shots and big punches when they’re available,” said Rolfe.

Rolfe said he looks up to some of boxing’s greats.

“Joe Frazier, Mike Tyson, Rocky Marciano, Archie Moore, James Toney. I try to have that elusive power and good defensive style,” said Rolfe.

He fought on the undercard of a Manny Pacquiao Pay-Per-View last month is Las Vegas, and now he turns to Hampton, N.H. in November.

“I’m just trying to make a name for myself and keep boxing going,” said Rolfe.

Rolfe said he hopes other athletes can see the positive life changes that boxing has to offer.

Rolfe has been boxing for about a decade, and also won a national powerlifting title in Kalamazoo, Mich. when he was 15.

