Driver who fled Trenton crash before deputy’s death charged

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - A man involved in a crash in Trenton that lead to the death of Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross is facing charges.

Gross responding to the vehicle off Route 3 about 4:30 Thursday morning.

Police say the driver, 20-year-old Thorin Smith of Bar Harbor, had taken off.

Gross was gathering crash debris on the side of the road when he was hit by a pick up truck and killed.

Authorities say that at around 9am Thursday morning, Smith was found by Maine State Police in his car, sleeping.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, illegal use of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

