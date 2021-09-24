Domestic abuse awareness campaign comes to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The next time you’re in Downtown Bangor, take a closer look some of the storefronts. Many now feature posters from a campaign that brings awareness to domestic abuse.

Patrisha McLean is the president and founder of Finding Our Voices.

She and other activists were in the Queen City Friday asking businesses to feature the banners. They each show a Maine woman who has come forward to talk about their experiences with domestic abuse.

The hope is to reach out and help other survivors find their own voice.

“I think I would have identified with the women, and you know, gained some strength and courage to maybe make the phone call and ask for some assistance, or at least to know that there were people out there going through the same thing,” said domestic abuse survivor and activist Betsy Thurston.

“The more I take this around, the more I realize the need for it,” said McLean. “It’s just the reaction we get. We go into businesses, I will ask the store owner, and they’ll just say yes immediately. They know. Everyone knows this is going on. It happens to a sister, it happens to a mother, it happens to a friend, it’s happening to them. And so, it’s just everywhere, and we’re putting a face to it.”

There are 40 different women who have lent their faces and their stories to this project. They range in age from 18 to 81 years old.

McLean started in smaller town across Maine before making plans to come to Bangor, Portland, and Augusta.

To get involved or connect with resources, visit findingourvoices.net.

