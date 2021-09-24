Advertisement

Charges urged for Missouri cops who let dog bite Black man

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that...
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.(Source: Canva, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis-area racial injustice activists are calling for the firing and prosecution of three white police officers after cellphone video showed them allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite a Black man during an arrest.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.

Police have declined comment except for a Facebook posting.

About 20 racial injustice activists, at a news conference outside police headquarters, vowed to pressure Bell and city leaders to act quickly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dep. Luke Gross
Hancock County deputy killed after being struck by vehicle
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
718 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths
New details on the Thursday morning crash that claimed the life of a Hancock County Sheriff’s...
No charges expected against driver in crash that killed Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a...
Gov. Mills warns of ‘dangerous exceptions’ in efforts to keep Mainers safe
Red and blue lights
UPDATE- 2 year old found unresponsive in Cornville pond has died

Latest News

Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
UMaine CET students build a new parking lot at Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town
UMaine students making upgrades to Hirundo Wildlife Refuge
Investigators determined that aging equipment belonging to the nation’s largest utility sparked...
Electric company charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4
Officials with the University of Maine System said the system has retained its credit rating...
UMaine System maintains favorable credit outlook
Sen. Angus King pens letter urging President Biden to open U.S. border to Canadians
Sen. Angus King urging the White House to open border to Canadian travelers