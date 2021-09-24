Advice for keeping your pumpkin fresh

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Is your house looking like fall has arrived?

If you’ve dusted off the decorations and transformed your yard, more power to you!

I’m still clinging to summer.

What about that pumpkin purchase?

Local experts say there are steps you can take to make sure it sticks around for Halloween.

“We tell people to use a little apple cider vinegar or even like a little bit of bleach and water to go from the stem is usually where it starts to rot, but that will keep them there for a little bit longer,” said Sprague’s Melissa Higgins. “So, you just drop it, you just pour it on there. Yeah, little spray bottle. Yeah, just a tiny bit of bleach and a little bit of water, and that will keep the disease and everything to keep it from rotting.”

Don’t worry if you aren’t ready for those trick or treaters yet.

You’ve still got about five weeks until Halloween.

