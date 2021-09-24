Advertisement

719 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

83 patients in critical care, 37 on ventilators
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccine rates in Maine
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccine rates in Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - More than 1.7 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have now been administered in Maine.

Of those, 2,500 are new doses according to the state’s vaccine dashboard.

822,519 are listed as initial doses.

866,922 second doses.

10,607 are booster shots.

That latest data shows 64.49% of our population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

Meanwhile, there are 719 new cases of coronavirus according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

137 recorded in Penobscot County. That’s the only triple digit county for new cases.

56 in Kennebec, 55 in Hancock and 38 in Somerset counties.

