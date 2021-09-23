Advertisement

Worker injured in Falmouth Toll Booth crash, driver charged with OUI

An initial investigation shows speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Sep. 23, 2021
FALMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - A toll booth driver injured early Thursday morning when a car careened into his booth and caught fire.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on the Falmouth Spur.
According to Maine State Police, 22-year-old Ethan Chase of Durham lost control of his car and crashed into a toll booth.

The impact caused Chase’s car to catch fire.

Shattered glass and debris hit 46-year-old John Schwabe of Westbrook.

He was taken to the hospital for head and face lacerations but is expected to be released on later on Thursday.

Chase was not injured in the crash.

An initial investigation shows speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Chase is charged with Aggravated OUI.

