‘We honor your service and sacrifice’: Maine law enforcement pay tribute to Deputy Luke Gross
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Law enforcement agencies across Maine paid tribute Thursday to fallen Hancock County sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross.
Gross was hit and killed by a vehicle early Thursday after he had responded to another vehicle that had gone off Route 3 in Trenton.
Members of law enforcement escorted his body from Trenton to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta.
Agencies from across Maine posted messages of remembrance and support on social media for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Gross’ family.
Read some of the messages below:
