‘We honor your service and sacrifice’: Maine law enforcement pay tribute to Deputy Luke Gross

Law enforcement agencies across Maine paid tribute Thursday to fallen Hancock County sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross.

Gross was hit and killed by a vehicle early Thursday after he had responded to another vehicle that had gone off Route 3 in Trenton.

Members of law enforcement escorted his body from Trenton to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta.

Agencies from across Maine posted messages of remembrance and support on social media for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Gross’ family.

Read some of the messages below:

On behalf of all the men and women of the Houlton Police Department, we extend our deepest sympathies to our Law... Posted by Houlton Police Department on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Thinking of Deputy Luke Gross’ family, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department during such a tragic time. Rest In Peace. Posted by Old Town Police Department on Thursday, September 23, 2021

We extend our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the friends and family of Deputy Gross. Posted by Maine State Police on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of Hancock County Deputy Luke Gross who was struck by a vehicle as he... Posted by China Village Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, September 23, 2021

