UPDATE- 2 year old found unresponsive in Cornville pond has died
Toddler passed away Wednesday night according to Maine State Police
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A sad ending to a story we told you about earlier this week.
A two-year-old boy found unresponsive in a small farm pond in Cornville has died.
According to Maine State Police, the toddler died Wednesday night.
Somerset County dispatchers got a call around 3 p.m. Tuesday from a residence on James Road. According to Maine State Police, it was a relative’s house.
The Skowhegan Fire Chief was the first to arrive and started CPR on the boy.
He was taken to Redington Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan -- then flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.
The incident does appear to be a tragic accident.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.