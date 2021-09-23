UPDATE- 2 year old found unresponsive in Cornville pond has died

CORNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A sad ending to a story we told you about earlier this week.

A two-year-old boy found unresponsive in a small farm pond in Cornville has died.

According to Maine State Police, the toddler died Wednesday night.

Somerset County dispatchers got a call around 3 p.m. Tuesday from a residence on James Road. According to Maine State Police, it was a relative’s house.

The Skowhegan Fire Chief was the first to arrive and started CPR on the boy.

He was taken to Redington Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan -- then flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

The incident does appear to be a tragic accident.

