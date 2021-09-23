Advertisement

The official tall ship of New Jersey is in Maine for crucial restoration

The Meerwald is a 93-year-old oyster dredging schooner, a part of the maritime history of the...
The Meerwald is a 93-year-old oyster dredging schooner, a part of the maritime history of the Delaware Bay.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The official tall ship of New Jersey is in Belfast receiving some crucial repairs.

The schooner A.J. Meerwald was brought to Maine last week with restoration work beginning over the past few days.

The Meerwald is a 93-year-old oyster dredging schooner, a part of the maritime history of the Delaware Bay.

The ship now lives in the Bayshore Center at Bivalve, an environmental history museum.

It now joins the long history of old ship repair on Maine’s Midcoast.

”We’re really into the history of this vessel. We often repair and restore historic schooners up here in Maine, so it’s fun for us to get to practice our trade on a vessel that comes from a different part of the country with a different heritage,” said Tim Clark, Co-Owner of Clark and Eisele Traditional Boat Building.

Restoration work on the ship is scheduled to be finished by next June.

The restoration team is working on allowing visits and tours of the ship while they continue working.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dep. Luke Gross
Hancock County deputy killed after being struck by vehicle
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a...
Gov. Mills warns of ‘dangerous exceptions’ in efforts to keep Mainers safe
Anneliese Heinig has been missing since November of 2019.
Skeletal remains found in Falmouth identified as missing Maine woman
Two-year-old in critical condition after being found in Cornville pond
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases
615 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

Latest News

Her tours focus on teaching and sharing her love of rowing and being on the water, while...
The DoryWoman of Belfast turns rowing passion into career during pandemic
Maine apportionment commission hear public comment on congressional, legislative redistricting
Brewer boy raising money to feed kids in need.
Brewer boy running apple cider stand to feed classmates in need
What’s going with the people of Penobscot County and how is their health?
Forum covers Penobscot County health needs